Published: 11:00 PM October 23, 2020 Updated: 7:06 PM December 14, 2020

GUY RICHARD BROOK trading as POLO HORSE FORAGE of ARQUEN HOUSE, 4-6 SPICER STREET, ST ALBANS, AL3 4PQ is applying for a licence to use HIGH HERTS FARM, BEDMOND ROAD, PIMLICO, HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, HP3 8SJ as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations of the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating the reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.