News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Published: 11:00 PM October 23, 2020    Updated: 7:06 PM December 14, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

GUY RICHARD BROOK trading as POLO HORSE FORAGE of ARQUEN HOUSE, 4-6 SPICER STREET, ST ALBANS, AL3 4PQ is applying for a licence to use HIGH HERTS FARM, BEDMOND ROAD, PIMLICO, HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, HP3 8SJ as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

GUY RICHARD BROOK trading as POLO HORSE FORAGE of ARQUEN HOUSE, 4-6 SPICER STREET, ST ALBANS, AL3 4PQ is applying for a licence to use HIGH HERTS FARM, BEDMOND ROAD, PIMLICO, HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, HP3 8SJ as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations of the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating the reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

There's no business like snow business in St Albans

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Which Herts communities have seen the biggest rises and falls in COVID-19?

Charles Thomson

person

Why is there a 50mph speed limit on small section of A414?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Bim Afolami

Bim Afolami MP responds to earnings after financial interests publication

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus