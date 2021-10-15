NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11023354

Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Notice is hereby given that Pink Bear Events Limited in respect of premises known as Hertfordshire County Showground applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence. The proposed application is: TOTFest Hertfordshire 2022 on Saturday 25th June 2022.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than Friday 5thNovember 2021 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, MondaysThursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am4.30pm. Alternatively it can be viewed on the internet www.stalbans.gov.uk.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.