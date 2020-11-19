News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Public Notices

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Published: 12:00 AM November 19, 2020    Updated: 7:22 PM December 14, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Perfect Artificial Lawns Ltd., of The New Barn, Great North Road, Radwell, Herts, SG7 5EN is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To KEEP/ADD an extra 1 goods vehicles and 2 vehicles at the operating centre at The New Barn, Great North Road, Radwell, Herts, SG7 5EN

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Perfect Artificial Lawns Ltd., of The New Barn, Great North Road, Radwell, Herts, SG7 5EN is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To KEEP/ADD an extra 1 goods vehicles and 2 vehicles at the operating centre at The New Barn, Great North Road, Radwell, Herts, SG7 5EN

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Road closures were introduced in St Albans city centre at the end of the first lockdown to promote social distancing.

City centre road closures: is permanent pedestrianisation a possibility?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Batchwood Hall

Coronavirus

COVID figures decline for St Albans district

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Inside the Batchwood vaccination centre.

Matt Hancock

Batchwood Hall is one of best performing vaccination centres in Britain

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Black Boy, Bricket Wood

We can't expunge history, says landlord of The Black Boy pub

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus