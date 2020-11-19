Published: 12:00 AM November 19, 2020 Updated: 7:22 PM December 14, 2020

Perfect Artificial Lawns Ltd., of The New Barn, Great North Road, Radwell, Herts, SG7 5EN is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To KEEP/ADD an extra 1 goods vehicles and 2 vehicles at the operating centre at The New Barn, Great North Road, Radwell, Herts, SG7 5EN

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office