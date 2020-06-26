News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Public Notices

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Published: 11:00 PM June 26, 2020    Updated: 3:11 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Notice is hereby given that Mark Cottingham, in respect of premises known as 100 Overstone Road, applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence. The proposed application is for the production and sale from the premises of alcoholic beverages. The premises will have no public bar and will not be open to the public. Collections and visitors will be by prior appointment only between 09.00 and 21.00 Monday to Saturday and 10.00 and 21.00 on Sundays.

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is hereby given that Mark Cottingham, in respect of premises known as 100 Overstone Road, applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence. The proposed application is for the production and sale from the premises of alcoholic beverages. The premises will have no public bar and will not be open to the public. Collections and visitors will be by prior appointment only between 09.00 and 21.00 Monday to Saturday and 10.00 and 21.00 on Sundays.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by: Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts, AL 1 3JE Representations must be received no later than (14.07.2020) stating the grounds for objection. The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above:

Mondays — Thursdays 8.45am - 5.00pm

You may also want to watch:

Fridays 8.45am — 4.30pm

Alternatively it can be viewed on the internet www.stalbans.gov.uk.

Most Read

  1. 1 City centre nightclub set to be converted into flats
  2. 2 10 things not to say to people from St Albans
  3. 3 COVID hospital cases up 50 per cent in a week as infection rates keep rising
  1. 4 Mass vaccination centre in town 'first' to open next week
  2. 5 District's COVID-19 cases continue to rise under new national lockdown
  3. 6 Patients group releases Covid vaccination message
  4. 7 Teen jailed for using knife to 'threaten' victims in series of robberies
  5. 8 Air ambulances called after three people injured in crash
  6. 9 Positives of crafting 'keeps me going', says St Albans resident
  7. 10 Shop Amazing St Albans Online during third lockdown

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Albans Cathedral

St Albans and Harpenden natives awarded in Queen's New Year Honours

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Primary schools announce closure in St Albans despite Boris' direction

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon

New Year's Eve gang attack at St Albans home

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the district

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus