LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is hereby given that Mark Cottingham, in respect of premises known as 100 Overstone Road, applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence. The proposed application is for the production and sale from the premises of alcoholic beverages. The premises will have no public bar and will not be open to the public. Collections and visitors will be by prior appointment only between 09.00 and 21.00 Monday to Saturday and 10.00 and 21.00 on Sundays.
Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by: Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts, AL 1 3JE Representations must be received no later than (14.07.2020) stating the grounds for objection. The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above:
Mondays — Thursdays 8.45am - 5.00pm
Fridays 8.45am — 4.30pm
Alternatively it can be viewed on the internet www.stalbans.gov.uk.
