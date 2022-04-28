News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Mariocom Ltd
Notice ID: 11139467

Mariocom Ltd of 27 Queenwood Road, StanfordLe-Hope, Essex SS17 OFF is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep an extra 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at teh operating centre at Euromix Tyttenhamger, A414, North Orbital Road, Colney Heath, Radlett, St Albans AL4 0RZ.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

