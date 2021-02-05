News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Mariocom Limited
Notice ID: 10877116

Mariocom Limited of 27 Queenwood Road, Stanford-Le-Hope, Essex SS17 0FF is applying to change an existing licence as follows: to add an operating centre to keep 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Euromix Silvertown, Knights Road, Silvertown, London E16 2AT.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Colney Fields shopping centre. Picture: Google.

Seven COVID-19 fines issued following London Colney car meet

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
St Peter's Street, St Albans city centre.

After the pandemic - what does the future look like for St Albans city...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Marshals Drive is one of St Albans' most exclusive addresses. Picture: Archant

Columnists

Comment: Times are changing, but St Albans is still reassuringly posh

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Volunteers and fir fighters clearing flood water in Park Street, St Albans

Flooding | Video

Community rallies to stop elderly Park Street resident's house from...

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon