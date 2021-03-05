NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10889613

Notice is hereby given that: Katy’s Gift Boxes Limited in respect of premises known as: 1st & 2nd Floor Offices, 6 Victoria St, St Albans Herts, AL1 3JB applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence.

The proposed application is:

Alcohol sales will be made online via a website and packed and shipped from the premises address above. The premises licence will be used for deliveries only and there will be no click and collect services. The public will not have access to the premises. The premises will be open for staff only from Monday to Sunday 9am – 5pm to facilitate deliveries and packing. Deliveries will be grouped together, and we expect to make them once or twice per week within the hours stated.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than 24th March 2021 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000