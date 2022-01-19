NOTICE OF AN APPLICATION UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11083560

Notice is hereby given that: Jonathan Chambers is applying for the grant of a Premises Licence at 37 Charmouth Road, St Albans, AL1 4SE. The proposed activity is: online sale of sparkling mead (premises not open to public, no in-person sales).

Any representation regarding the application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than 14/02/22 stating the grounds for objection. The Council register and record of the application may be inspected at the council address, Mon-Thu: 8.45-17.00, Fri: 8.45-16.30. View online at: www.stalbans.gov.uk.