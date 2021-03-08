Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10890693

Notice is hereby given that JDM Developments Ltd in respect of premises known as St Albans City Foot Ball Club applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence.

The proposed application is: to sell alcohol by retail ON the premises (first floor bar and terraces) between the hours of 1000 and 2300 on every day of the week and Sundays,

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing or email, licensing@stalbans.gov.uk, by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than 25 March 2021 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm. Alternatively it can be viewed on the internet www.stalbans.gov.uk.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.