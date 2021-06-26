LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR GRANT OF PREMISES LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10955666

Jam Jar Gin Ltd has applied to Dacorum Borough Council for the grant of a Premises Licence, in respect of the following premises: Orchard Cottage, Frithsden, Berkhamsted HP4 1NW which would authorise the following licensable activities: Supply of alcohol for consumption off the premises only. No alcohol consumed or sold face to face here. The premises are used for online sales only and fulfilment of small online orders: Monday to Friday 9am-5am. Premises are not open to the Public.



A copy of this application may be inspected during normal offices hours at: Licensing, Dacorum Borough Council, The Forum, Marlowes, Hemel Hemptead, HP1 1DN or via the licensing authority’s website, at www.dacorum.gov.uk/licensing



A responsible authority or any other person may make representation to the licensing authority in respect of this application. Representations must be made in writing either by post to the above address or by email to licensing@dacorum.gov.uk and must be received no later than 15th July 2021.



It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for that offence shall not exceed level 5 on the standard scale (£5000).

