Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Hiretest Limited
Notice ID: 11096989

Hiretest Limited of 1 Garnett Close Greycaine Estate Watford Herts WD24 7GL is applying for a licence to use Burston Garden Centre, North Orbital Road, St Albans, Herts AL2 2DS as an operating centre for 8 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office

