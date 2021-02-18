Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10884155

Notice is hereby given that Haven Spirits Ltd. in respect of premises known as Brian Robson Coachworks, Unit 2C Brick Knoll Park, Ashley Road, St Albans, Herts, AL1 5UG applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence.

The proposed application is:

For the licensable activity for sale of alcohol between:

Monday – Sunday during the hours of 09:00 – 18:00.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than Friday 12th March 2021 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above,

Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.