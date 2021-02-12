Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10881967

Notice is hereby given that HARPENDEN SECONDARY EDUCATION TRUST in respect of premises known as KATHERINE WARINGTON SCHOOL, LOWER LUTON ROAD, HARPENDEN, HERTS, AL5 5FH applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence.

The proposed application is: Plays, Films, Indoor Sporting Events, and Performance of Dance 08:00 – 23:30 – Monday to Sunday.

Live Music and Recorded Music 08:00 – 22:30 Monday to Thursday and 08:00 – 00:00 Friday and Saturday.

Late Night Refreshment – 23:00 – 01:30 Friday and Saturday.

Supply of Alcohol – 12:00 – 22:30 Sunday to Thursday and 12:00 – 01:30 Friday and Saturday.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than [date representations must be received by 8th March 2021 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm. Alternatively it can be viewed on the internet www.stalbans.gov.uk.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.