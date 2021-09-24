Harpenden Town Counci

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11009696

Harpenden Town Council has applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consent under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted works on Harpenden Common. The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The proposed works are: to surface various sections of the permissive horseride around Harpenden Common with a crushed concrete/fines mix to alleviate the problem of impassable wet, muddy areas. The surface material is of a type that has been used across the Common previously for the same type of work and is used on other bridleways across the Hertfordshire Rights of Way network. The works will cover an area 520m in length by 2m wide.

The works will take place on Harpenden Common; between the Cricket Club drive and Hayfield, the bottom of the Cricket Club Copse to Crabtree Lane, the cross over point from the Hayfield to Walkers Road, the cross over point at Cravells Road adjacent to Limbrick Road and Cravells Road adjacent to St Albans Road, the cross over point at Limbrick Road adjacent to St Albans Road, from Cross Lane by the groundsman shed entrance to join with the start of the next surfaced section, the access onto the Common next to 1 Ayres End Lane, a section behind 3-4 Ayres End Lane, a section from East Common along the back of the 4th green, a section in the woodland adjacent to the 4th hole, a section opposite 1 Bamville Wood, a section from Limbrick Road north towards the 1st green.

A copy of the application form and accompanying documents may be obtained by writing to Harpenden Town Council, Town Hall, Leyton Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire, AL5 2LX or by making an appointment by calling 01582 768 278 until Friday 22nd October 2021

Any representations should be sent in writing ON or BEFORE that date to the Planning Inspectorate, Commons Team at 3F Temple Quay House, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN or commonlandcasework@ pins.gsi.gov.uk.

Representations sent to the Planning Inspectorate cannot be treated as confidential. They will be copied to the applicant and possibly to other interested parties. Mr Carl Cheevers, Town Clerk, Harpenden Town Council, Town Hall, Leyton Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire, AL5 2LX 23/09/2021