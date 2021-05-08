News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

FV Removals Ltd
Notice ID: 10924965

FV Removals Ltd of 75 Boundary way, Starling Place, Watford WD25 7SW is applying to change an exsiting licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 2 goods vehicles and 1 trailer at Yard 6, Miriam Lane, Chiswell Green, Herts AL2 3NY.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office. 
 

