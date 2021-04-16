Notice under Section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10913526

Companies: Fujitsu General (UK) Co Limited / Fujitsu General (Euro) GMBH / Teleton Electro (UK) Co Limited

Pension Plan: Fujitsu General (UK) Co Limited Pension and Life Assurance Plan (previously Teleton Electro (UK) Co Limited Pension and Life Assurance Plan)

The Fujitsu General (UK) Co Limited Pension and Life Assurance Plan (“the Plan”) was established with effect from 30th August 1979.

Capital Cranfield Pension Trustees Limited (“the Trustee”) were appointed as the sole trustee of the Plan on 26th October 2007. The Plan is winding up and the Trustee wishes to trace any person who was employed by any of the above Companies and who is a member of the Plan or who has a claim against, or entitlement from, the Plan.

If you were an employee of any of the above Companies and think you are entitled to benefits under the Plan, but have not already been contacted, it is of vital importance that you make contact with the Trustee.

Claims should be sent in writing to the under-mentioned contact by 15th June 2021, after which date the Trustee may proceed with the winding up of the Plan having regard only to claims and entitlements of which it has notice. In your correspondence, you should include details of your current address and any benefits that you think you are entitled to from the Plan.

Notification is not required from persons who are currently in receipt of a pension from the Plan, or who have already received correspondence from the Trustee.

Contact: Mr Gareth Sharpe at Capital Cranfield Pension Trustees Limited, Unit 15, Poplars Court, Lenton Lane, Nottingham, NG7 2RR or by e-mail to fujitsu@capitalcranfield.com.

For and on behalf of the Trustee of the Plan.