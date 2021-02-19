News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Public Notices

Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

FMC Hospitality
Notice ID: 10884952

Notice is hereby given that FMC Hospitality in respect of premises known as, Vinsanto, 26 Station Road, Harpenden, AL5 4SE has applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence.
The proposed application is for a ground floor wine bar with proposed opening hours of Monday – Saturday 11:00 to 23:00 and on Sunday 11am till 22:00 with a basement cocktail bar with proposed opening hours of Wednesday- Saturday 17:00-00:00 and on Sunday 11:00 till 22:00.
Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, ST Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than 16th March 2021 stating the grounds for objection.
The register of St Albans City and District council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am till 5pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30 pm. Alternatively it can be  viewed on the internet www.stalbans.gov.uk
It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

Most Read

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Batchwood Hall

Coronavirus

COVID figures decline for St Albans district

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Sandringham School is one the 81 schools in England selected to be designated as a new teaching school hub.

Education News

Sandringham School to become national teaching school hub

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Mac MacLeod - Credit Alex Smee

Remembering the Hurdy Gurdy Man

Caroline Thain

Logo Icon