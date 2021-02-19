Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10884952

Notice is hereby given that FMC Hospitality in respect of premises known as, Vinsanto, 26 Station Road, Harpenden, AL5 4SE has applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence.

The proposed application is for a ground floor wine bar with proposed opening hours of Monday – Saturday 11:00 to 23:00 and on Sunday 11am till 22:00 with a basement cocktail bar with proposed opening hours of Wednesday- Saturday 17:00-00:00 and on Sunday 11:00 till 22:00.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, ST Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than 16th March 2021 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City and District council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am till 5pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30 pm. Alternatively it can be viewed on the internet www.stalbans.gov.uk

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.