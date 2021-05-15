Public Notices

Notice ID: 10931843

Notice of an application to grant a Premises License under the Licensing Act 2003 respect of premises known as Springfield Farm, Old Parkbury Lane (off Ventura Park Industrial Estate), St Albans, Hertfordshire, AL2 2DY applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence The proposed application is to allow for music events throughout the year.

The hours applied for are:

Opening Hours: 11.00 – 23.00 Saturday to Sunday Live Music, Recorded Music, Performances of Dance, 12.00 – 22.00 Saturday to Sunday The Supply and Sale of Alcohol for consumption On and Off premises: 12.00 – 22.00 Saturday to Sunday

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than 28th May 2021 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm. Alternatively it can be viewed on the internet www.stalbans.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.