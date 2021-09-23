Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence (Herts)

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11007350

ECO Waste & Recycling LTD, Unit 5, Pit Hill, Newnham, SG7 5DP is applying for a licence as follows to keep 4 goods vehicles at the operating centre at Unit 5, Pit Hill, Newnham, SG7 5DP.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their user or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest Hosue, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reason, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.