Published: 4:55 PM October 28, 2020 Updated: 6:58 PM December 14, 2020

Daniel Diamond trading as Diamond Removals & Storage of 3 Brook Meadows, Holden Road, Finchley, London N12 7DB is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Kellys Storage, 3 Old Parkbury Lane, Colney Street, St. Albans AL2 2EB.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.