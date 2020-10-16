News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Public Notices

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Published: 2:43 PM October 16, 2020    Updated: 7:00 PM December 14, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Proposed development at Cromwell Piggeries Marshalls Heath Lane, Wheathampstead, St. Albans Herts, AL4 8HS Take notice that application is being made by Wakelin Associates Ltd. Mr R Kitching For planning permission to: Following part Q approval to convert the existing buildings to residential use, demolition of existing buildings and construction of four new build detached single storey dwellings, two double garages, associated landscaping, amenity, parking, cycle and bin storage including the retention of the existing access Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: St Albans City and District Council Local Planning Authority address: Planning Department, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St. Albans, Herts AL1 3JE

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION Proposed development at Cromwell Piggeries Marshalls Heath Lane, Wheathampstead, St. Albans Herts, AL4 8HS Take notice that application is being made by Wakelin Associates Ltd. Mr R Kitching For planning permission to: Following part Q approval to convert the existing buildings to residential use, demolition of existing buildings and construction of four new build detached single storey dwellings, two double garages, associated landscaping, amenity, parking, cycle and bin storage including the retention of the existing access Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: St Albans City and District Council Local Planning Authority address: Planning Department, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St. Albans, Herts AL1 3JE

Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory: Ms Rachel Wakelin Date: 7-10-2020 Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure. `Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. `Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

14 St Albans things that are gone but not forgotten

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

St Albans district has Herts' lowest COVID-19 infection rate

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

'We are determined to get on top of this, and we will'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

More things which have gone but are not forgotten in St Albans

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus