Published: 10:36 AM September 28, 2020 Updated: 3:11 PM November 1, 2020

Proposed development at Cromwell Piggeries, Marshalls Heath Lane, Wheathampstead, St Albans, Herts, AL4 8HS I give notice that DLA Town Planning Ltd on behalf of Mr. R Kitching having applied to the St Albans City and District Council for Demolition of existing dwellings and construction of five detached dwellings with associated landscaping, amenity, parking, cycle and bin storage is appealing to the Secretary of State against the decision of the Council.

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLES 31 AND 36 OF APPEAL

Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Secretary of State at The Planning Inspectorate, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN within 21 days of publication of this notice.

* ‘owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than 7 years, or, in the case of development consisting of the winning or working of minerals, a person entitled to an interest in a mineral in the land (other than oil, gas, coal, gold or silver).

*’”tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

On behalf of Mr. R Kitching

Dated: 17th September 2020

Statement of owners’ rights

The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights

The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.