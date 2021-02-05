Expressions of Interest

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10877585

Colney Heath Parish Council have two parcels of land known as Horseshoe Field, located next to Notcutts in Smallford and Gloucester Park, in Hill End Lane, Highfield and would like to hear from those who wish to express an interest in purchasing or leasing for any purpose including for community projects.

Full details can be found on the parish website

Please complete the expression of interest form at the website link www.colneyheathparishcouncil.gov.uk or download and send with full details of your interest to the Parish Clerk at the following addresses:

By email to clerk@colneyheathparishcouncil.gov.uk

By post to: Colney Heath Parish Council

Highfield Park Office

Hill End Lane

Hertfordshire

AL4 0RA

Deadline for responses is 10am on Friday 26th February 2021.