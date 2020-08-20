News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Call for Sites

Published: 2:22 PM August 20, 2020    Updated: 3:11 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

As part of the preparation of the Colney Heath Neighbourhood Plan, it is important to consider the merits of making site allocations for development in order to address local needs over the next 15 years. Landowners who own land within the Colney Heath Parish Area and may have an interest in promoting it for development are invited to submit details.

Full details canbefoundontheparishwebsite www.colneyheathparishcouncil.gov.uk Colney Heath Parish Council Highfield Park Office, Hill End Lane, Hertfordshire AL4 ORA

19th October 2020

