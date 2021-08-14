Public Notices

Notice ID: 10983869

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at: Southdown Industrial Estate, Southdown Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire, AL5 1PW

We give notice that: Coal Pension Properties Limited

Is applying to St Albans City & District Council for planning permission for:

Demolition of existing buildings and the construction of eight new units totalling 5947 sq. m for use within Use Class E (formerly Use Class B1), B2 and B8 of the Use Classes Order; builders merchant, trade counter (sui generis); together with car and HGV parking, landscaping and hard surfacing and associated engineering works and facilities and services.

Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council at Civic Centre, St Peter's Street, St Albans AL1 3JE by 1 September 2021.

* "owner" means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than 7 years, or, in the case of development consisting of the winning or working of minerals, a person entitled to an interest in a mineral in the land (other than oil, gas, coal, gold or silver).

** "tenant" means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Signed M. Stutchbury

On behalf of Coal Pension Properties Limited

Date: 12 August 2021

Statement of owners' rights

The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants' rights

The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.

