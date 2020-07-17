News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
CARDIF PINNACLE GROUP PENSION SCHEME

Published: 11:00 PM July 17, 2020    Updated: 3:11 PM November 1, 2020
Notice under section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925 The trustee of the Cardif Pinnacle Group Pension Scheme (the "Scheme"), the Trustee Corporation Limited (the "Trustee"), hereby gives notice pursuant to section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925 that it intends to wind up the Scheme.

Notice under section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925 The trustee of the Cardif Pinnacle Group Pension Scheme (the “Scheme”), the Trustee Corporation Limited (the “Trustee”), hereby gives notice pursuant to section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925 that it intends to wind up the Scheme. So far as the Trustee is aware, all former members of the Scheme have now either taken their Scheme benefits (for example on retirement) or have transferred out of the Scheme (either individually or as part of the group transfers to the BNP Paribas Master Trust in 2015 and 2020). As such, the Trustee is not aware of any former member of the Scheme who retains a right to a benefit under the Scheme.

However, if you think you have an interest, claim or entitlement under the Scheme and have not already been contacted by the Trustee in relation to this matter please write to the Trustee Corporation Limited, Rutland House, 148 Edmund Street, Birmingham, B3 2JR. Claimants should provide their full name, address, date of birth, National Insurance number and either details of when they were a member of the Scheme or details of the basis of their claim.

Your claim must arrive on or before 16 September 2020, at which time this notice shall expire. Late claims arriving after the expiry of the notice will not be accepted. As soon as possible after the expiry of this notice, the Trustee will proceed to complete the wind up of the Scheme, having regard only to the claims and interests of which it has prior notice. The Trustee will not be liable to any other person. For and on behalf of the Trustee Corporation Limited, as trustee of the Cardif Pinnacle Group Pension Scheme.

