LAND OFF BULLENS GREEN LANE, COLNEY HEATH

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10888530

Planning appeals APP/B1930/W/20/3265925 and APP/C1950/W/20/3265926 in relation to a residential development of up to 100 dwellings, including 45% affordable and 10% self or custom build, together with all ancillary works (All matters reserved except access).

With reference to the above linked planning appeals that are due to be heard at an Inquiry commencing on Tuesday 27th April 2021, this letter is to provide notification on behalf of the Appellant, Canton Ltd, that it is consulting on some minor changes to and additional information in support of the scheme to that submitted with the planning applications (Welwyn Hatfield Borough reference 6/2020/2248/OUTLINE and St Albans City & District reference 5/2020/1992/LSM) which it intends to submit as part of its case to the inquiry.

The new and amended plans and documents are available to view at https://landoffbullensgreenlane.co.uk/ along with explanatory text.

Please submit any comments you may have on the amendments and additional information by Friday 19th March 2021 either through the comment box on the website, by e-mail to planning@woodshardwick.com or by post to Canton Ltd, C/o Woods Hardwick Planning, 15-17 Goldington Road, Bedford, MK40 3NH.

All comments will be reported to the Planning Inspectorate and will be publicly available.