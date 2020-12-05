News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Published: 12:00 AM December 5, 2020    Updated: 6:29 AM December 10, 2020
Notice is hereby given that the Campaign for Real Ale in respect of premises known as Unit 2, Sphere Industrial Estate, Campfield Road, St Albans, AL1 5HT applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence.

The proposed application is: to allow the packing and delivery of alcohol to customers with all licensable activity taking place between 09:00 – 17:00 Monday to Friday. There will be NO onsite sales to consumers.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than 14 December 2020 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm. Alternatively it can be viewed on the internet www.stalbans.gov.uk.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000

