Published: 2:26 PM June 12, 2020 Updated: 3:11 PM November 1, 2020

Notice is hereby given that Ms Rukiye Demir in respect of premises known as Café Aroma, 135 Southdown Rd, Harpenden AL5 1PU Applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence. The proposed application is Application for a Premises Licence: Alcohol Sale (Both On/Off) Opening Hours: Mon-Sun 08:00-23:00 Alcohol Sale hours: Mon-Sun 11:00-23:00

NOTICE OF AN APPLICATION UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

Notice is hereby given that Ms Rukiye Demir in respect of premises known as Café Aroma, 135 Southdown Rd, Harpenden AL5 1PU

Applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence.

The proposed application is Application for a Premises Licence: Alcohol Sale (Both On/Off)

You may also want to watch:

Opening Hours: Mon-Sun 08:00-23:00

Alcohol Sale hours: Mon-Sun 11:00-23:00

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than 03 June 2020 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.