NOTICE OF AN APPLICATION UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003
- Credit: Archant
Notice is hereby given that Ms Rukiye Demir in respect of premises known as Café Aroma, 135 Southdown Rd, Harpenden AL5 1PU Applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence. The proposed application is Application for a Premises Licence: Alcohol Sale (Both On/Off) Opening Hours: Mon-Sun 08:00-23:00 Alcohol Sale hours: Mon-Sun 11:00-23:00
NOTICE OF AN APPLICATION UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003
Notice is hereby given that Ms Rukiye Demir in respect of premises known as Café Aroma, 135 Southdown Rd, Harpenden AL5 1PU
Applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence.
The proposed application is Application for a Premises Licence: Alcohol Sale (Both On/Off)
You may also want to watch:
Opening Hours: Mon-Sun 08:00-23:00
Alcohol Sale hours: Mon-Sun 11:00-23:00
Most Read
- 1 'Every other call is from a parent desperate about their child' - How bereaved Herts parents hope to overhaul suicide prevention in the UK
- 2 £5.7m St Albans station redevelopment finished just ahead of lockdown
- 3 UK's hottest and coldest property markets of 2020 revealed
- 4 Herts Covid-19 hospital cases up by almost a third in one week
- 5 Changes to bin collections over Christmas and New Year
- 6 COVID-19 cases for our area surge above England's average
- 7 Harpenden pupil releases debut single with girl group Maddison Skies
- 8 Two people hospitalised after Holywell Hill crash
- 9 Christmas bags for the homeless 'brought home how lucky we are to have a roof over our heads'
- 10 Youths plead not guilty to violent crimes at St Albans Crown Court appearance
Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than 03 June 2020 stating the grounds for objection.
The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm.
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.