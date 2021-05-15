Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10931819

Notice is hereby given that Brand Events TM Ltd in respect of premises known as Verulamium Park St. Michael’s Street, St Albans AL3 4SL applied to St Albans City and District Council for a variation of a premises licence.

The proposed application is for the event Pub in the Park held on 10th – 12th September 2021. The event is an annual event. If granted the variation will allow the capacity to increase to 6999 on site at any one time. It will also allow an earlier start time of films from 11:00 on Saturday and Sunday.

Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above-mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Authority:

St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street,St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than 7th June 2021 stating the grounds for objection.

The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Monday-Thursday 08.45 to 17.00 and Friday 08.45 to 16.30 or via the internet: http://www.stalbans.gov.uk/ business/online_licensing.htm.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

