News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Published: 11:00 PM October 9, 2020    Updated: 6:55 PM December 14, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Barry Pinching of 1 Ganymee Place, Hemel Hempstead HP2 5NW is applying for a licence to use The Corner Yard, Chequer Lane, Redbourn AL3 7LT as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Barry Pinching of 1 Ganymee Place, Hemel Hempstead HP2 5NW is applying for a licence to use The Corner Yard, Chequer Lane, Redbourn AL3 7LT as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tributes paid to former St Albans City goalkeeper Lee Bozier

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon

Film

City's cinema awarded more than £120,000

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Elderly residents queue in freezing temperatures for COVID-19 vaccine

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

10 things not to say to people from St Albans

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus