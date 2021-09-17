News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Barbican events Ltd
Notice ID: 11003295

Notice is here by given that Barbican events Ltd in respect of premises known as Harpenden Common applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence. 
The proposed application is: A licence for the supply of alcohol and Live music at a German food and drink festival. Licensed hours will be 15th October 14.00 - 22.30. 16th October 11.00 - 22.30. 17th October 12.00 - 22.00.
Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than 01 October 2021 stating the grounds for objection. 


The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm.

Alternatively it can be viewed on the internet www.stalbans.gov.uk.
 

