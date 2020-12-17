Public Notices

Notice ID: 10856616

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

S. Toms trading as Anglo Trees Limited of 20 Kipling Grove, Hemel, Hempstead Herts HP2 7NJ is applying for a licence to use Griswood + Toms Ltd Harris Lane, Shenley, Herts WD7 9EG as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.