Notice of the application for Letters of Administration for the Estate of the late Margaret Jane Bitakaramire

Notice ID: 11167586

To: Lorna Peace Bitakaramire

Please make reference to the above-mentioned subject matter wherein we address you as follows;

TAKE NOTICE that an application for letters of administration to the estate of the late Margaret Jane Bitakaramire (Deceased) has been made in the office of the Administrator General in Kampala - Uganda by Mr. Augustine K. Masiko a brother to the deceased for her estate which is a piece of land located at PLOT 38 Kyadondo County Block 243 Luzira, Nakawa Division in Kampala, Uganda.

AND that the office will proceed to grant the Certificate of No Objection if there is no caveat lodged and no objection raised from you.

Please reply to:

AML Solicitors, The Halfway House, 2 Middleton Road, Manchester M8 5DS (Telephone No. 0161 795 4777)

