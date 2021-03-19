Public Notices

Notice ID: 10898822

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR THE GRANT OF A PREMISES LICENSE UNDER SECTION 17 Notice of an application under the Licensing Act 2003

Notice is hereby given that Al Farid St. Albans LTD in respect of premises known as Al Farid Moroccan and Lebanese Restaurant at 26 Holywell Hill, St. Albans, AL1 1BZ applied to St Albans City and District Council for a grant of a premises licence. The proposed application is: for a Moroccan and Lebanese Restaurant, that opens from Monday-Sunday 12.00pm to 11.30pm. Any representation by an interested party or responsible authority regarding the above mentioned application must be received in writing by Licensing Section, St Albans City and District Council, Civic Centre, St Peters Street, St Albans, Herts AL1 3JE no later than the 7th of April 2021 stating the grounds for objection. The register of St Albans City and District Council and the record of the application may be inspected at the address of the Council, given above, Mondays-Thursdays 8.45am-5.00pm and Fridays 8.45am-4.30pm. Alternatively it can be viewed on the internet www.stalbans.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

