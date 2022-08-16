News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

A Henderson Haulage Ltd
Notice ID: 11188129

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Andrew Henderson trading as A Henderson Haulage Ltd of 52 Ringway Road, Park Street, St Albans, Herts AL2 2RD is applying for a licence to use Carpenters Workshop, Lye Lane, Bricket Wood, St Albans, Herts AL2 3TJ as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office. 

