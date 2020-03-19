Work to begin on new affordable homes in Harpenden

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the Westfield Recreation Ground site earlier this month. Picture: Catalyst Archant

A development of 24 new homes is to be built for affordable rent and shared ownership in Harpenden.

Catalyst housing association acquired the site from Harpenden Town Council in 2018 and will work with contractor Taylor French Developments to deliver the project.

The development will include a mix of shared ownership one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom houses, plus two and three-bedroom houses which will be available for those on the housing register.

The site, which is next to Westfield Recreation Ground, had been subject to planning speculation for two decades.

Building will start in the coming weeks and the new homes are scheduled to be ready by summer 2021.

The development will provide residents with allocated parking and an attractive landscaped environment.

At the groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month, Joe Marshall, Catalyst’s land and partnerships director (counties) said, “We’re delighted to be here with Harpenden Town Council and Taylor French Developments to mark the start of these 24 new homes.

“It’s a particularly significant development for us at Catalyst, as Aldwyck Housing Group, who Catalyst merged with last year, were founded in the town in the 1960s. We’re committed to providing more quality affordable homes for local people with local partners.”

The Mayor of Harpenden, Councillor Brian Ellis, said: “This is the beginning of an exciting new phase for Harpenden Town Council and its partners. Affordable housing for our local community, in an area that’s very expensive, is essential to ensure Harpenden remains a vibrant town and attractive place to live and work. The development at Westfield plays a key part in this.”