Comment: Another year in property is over - and what a relief that is

We're not sorry to see the back of this particular year in property. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

It's the last property section of the year, and what a miserable year it's been.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The dark cloud of Brexit uncertainty has lingered throughout, with the added bonus of the General Election giving homeowners another reason to stress about whether they should stay put or sell up.

Locally, it's looked like many have opted to wait and see, which hasn't been great for those of us desperate to buy.

Indeed, from a personal property perspective - as has been well-documented here - it's been a deeply depressing 12-months.

We've done the best we can with our rental house, but we'd really, really love to find somewhere to buy.

You may also want to watch:

This being December, and with all the aforementioned political shenanigans, there seems no chance of that happening this side of Christmas.

There have been some upbeat property moments this year, mind - and a look back at our most-read property stories of 2019 suggests those with a local celeb or general TV focus are what we're most interested in reading about.

Two of our top 10 stories were about BBC2's The Best House in Town, with it's entertaining look around some of St Albans' loveliest homes, while Gino D'Acampo's feuding with his Hoddesdon neighbours also scored high.

St Albans being named as both one of the UK's best places to live and the most expensive commuter town in Briatin were also popular reads, as was the news that a couple of Hertfordshire towns had made Zoopla's property rich list.

Posh places and Herts-based telly stuff - what's not to like about any of that?

More stories about a huge spike in decent family homes coming to market is what I'd like to read about next year, however.

New year, new start? Here's hoping. Roll on 2020!