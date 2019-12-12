Herts Advertiser Property

Comment: Another year in property is over - and what a relief that is

PUBLISHED: 08:47 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 12 December 2019

We're not sorry to see the back of this particular year in property. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

We're not sorry to see the back of this particular year in property. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

It's the last property section of the year, and what a miserable year it's been.

The dark cloud of Brexit uncertainty has lingered throughout, with the added bonus of the General Election giving homeowners another reason to stress about whether they should stay put or sell up.

Locally, it's looked like many have opted to wait and see, which hasn't been great for those of us desperate to buy.

Indeed, from a personal property perspective - as has been well-documented here - it's been a deeply depressing 12-months.

We've done the best we can with our rental house, but we'd really, really love to find somewhere to buy.

You may also want to watch:

This being December, and with all the aforementioned political shenanigans, there seems no chance of that happening this side of Christmas.

There have been some upbeat property moments this year, mind - and a look back at our most-read property stories of 2019 suggests those with a local celeb or general TV focus are what we're most interested in reading about.

Two of our top 10 stories were about BBC2's The Best House in Town, with it's entertaining look around some of St Albans' loveliest homes, while Gino D'Acampo's feuding with his Hoddesdon neighbours also scored high.

St Albans being named as both one of the UK's best places to live and the most expensive commuter town in Briatin were also popular reads, as was the news that a couple of Hertfordshire towns had made Zoopla's property rich list.

Posh places and Herts-based telly stuff - what's not to like about any of that?

More stories about a huge spike in decent family homes coming to market is what I'd like to read about next year, however.

New year, new start? Here's hoping. Roll on 2020!

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

General Election 2019: Is there everything to play for in Hitchin and Harpenden constituency?

The UK goes to the polls this Thursday - but what will the result be in Hitchin and Harpenden?

Trains delayed after emergency incident at St Albans

Trains are delayed after an incident at St Albans City station. Picture: Peter Alvey

New flats for homeless people opened in St Albans

Vice chair of Hightown Housing Association board Andrew Rose, Mayor Cllr Janet Smith and Hightown chief executive David Bogle at the opening of the Marlborough Road flats in St Albans. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

St Albans tailor with 56-year career receives Royal Victorian Order

St Albans tailor Geoffrey Golding received the Royal Victorian Order from Prince William. Picture: HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Ltd

St Albans MP Anne Main sparks controversy with ‘I will not be cowed’ statement

St Albans MP Anne Main in the controversial speech about Brexit. Picture: BBC

Most Read

General Election 2019: Is there everything to play for in Hitchin and Harpenden constituency?

The UK goes to the polls this Thursday - but what will the result be in Hitchin and Harpenden?

Trains delayed after emergency incident at St Albans

Trains are delayed after an incident at St Albans City station. Picture: Peter Alvey

New flats for homeless people opened in St Albans

Vice chair of Hightown Housing Association board Andrew Rose, Mayor Cllr Janet Smith and Hightown chief executive David Bogle at the opening of the Marlborough Road flats in St Albans. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

St Albans tailor with 56-year career receives Royal Victorian Order

St Albans tailor Geoffrey Golding received the Royal Victorian Order from Prince William. Picture: HM The Queen and British Ceremonial Arts Ltd

St Albans MP Anne Main sparks controversy with ‘I will not be cowed’ statement

St Albans MP Anne Main in the controversial speech about Brexit. Picture: BBC

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden Town gelling perfectly as push up the league shows says boss Martin Standen

General Election 2019: Your choice, your vote, your future

The UK goes to the polls today - make sure to vote.

Comment: Another year in property is over – and what a relief that is

We're not sorry to see the back of this particular year in property. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Who should you vote for in the 2019 General Election? Take our quiz

Voters will be going to the polls for the 2019 General Election tomorrow.

Long delays after crash on A414 near Hatfield and Colney Heath

Traffic is delayed near Hatfield and Colney Heath after a crash on the A414. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists