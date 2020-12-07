Builder to donate £10,000 to charity for every home sold before Christmas
PUBLISHED: 09:03 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 09:40 07 December 2020
Archant
Anyone who buys a property at the Welcombe House Collection in Harpenden before Christmas will have £10,000 donated to a charity of their choice.
The incentive has been issued by Fairview New Homes, who built the high-end development on the site of the former Harpenden House Hotel.
The development is located opposite the Common, off Southdown Road, a short walk from Harpenden station.
You may also want to watch:
There are currently a range of two and three-bedroom houses and apartments available, priced from £799,000 for the apartments and £950,000 for the houses.
Chris Hood, sales director at Fairview New Homes, said: “We are really proud to announce our new Welcombe House incentive, where if you buy, we donate £10k to your chosen charity. This means if you reserve before the deadline, £10k will be donated to a charity of your choice on completion.
“Or, if you’re not looking to buy right now, but recommend someone who is and they reserve, we will donate £5,000 to each of your chosen charities.”
The incentive deadline is December 25. For more information, visit Fairview.co.uk.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.