Builder to donate £10,000 to charity for every home sold before Christmas

The Welcombe House Collection, Harpenden. Picture: Fairview Archant

Anyone who buys a property at the Welcombe House Collection in Harpenden before Christmas will have £10,000 donated to a charity of their choice.

If you reserve before the Christmas Day deadline, £10,000 will be donated to a charity of your choice on completion. Picture: Fairview If you reserve before the Christmas Day deadline, £10,000 will be donated to a charity of your choice on completion. Picture: Fairview

The incentive has been issued by Fairview New Homes, who built the high-end development on the site of the former Harpenden House Hotel.

The development is located opposite the Common, off Southdown Road, a short walk from Harpenden station.

There are currently a range of two and three-bedroom houses and apartments available, priced from £799,000 for the apartments and £950,000 for the houses.

Chris Hood, sales director at Fairview New Homes, said: “We are really proud to announce our new Welcombe House incentive, where if you buy, we donate £10k to your chosen charity. This means if you reserve before the deadline, £10k will be donated to a charity of your choice on completion.

“Or, if you’re not looking to buy right now, but recommend someone who is and they reserve, we will donate £5,000 to each of your chosen charities.”

The incentive deadline is December 25. For more information, visit Fairview.co.uk.