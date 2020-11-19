Herts Advertiser Property

New incentives on offer at major St Albans development

PUBLISHED: 10:19 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 19 November 2020

A property developer is offering shopping vouchers, interior design packages and the promise of a pre-Christmas completion date to potential buyers.

CGI of Hertfordshire House in St Albans. Picture: Angle PropertyCGI of Hertfordshire House in St Albans. Picture: Angle Property

Angle Property hope these incentives will help attract movers to the Hertfordshire House development in St Albans city centre, where more than 65 per cent of homes have already been reserved.

The former office building on the corner of Civic Close and Bricket Road consists of 26 one-bed apartments, priced from £325,000.

A typical open plan living area at Hertfordshire House. Picture: Angle PropertyA typical open plan living area at Hertfordshire House. Picture: Angle Property

Homes still on offer include a 440 sq ft apartment priced at £325,000, which comes complete with a £5,000 shopping voucher, and a 598 sq ft option which is fully furnished with an interior design package and also includes a £250 shopping voucher. Movers would be able to move into either home before Christmas.

Tony Williamson, director at Angle Property said: “The homes here enjoy a superb location and they have been finished to a really high standard, offering an attractive initial step onto the ladder for many first-time buyers.

“For purchasers reserving soon, we are still able to get them moved in in time for Christmas. Plus, we are offering shopping vouchers to assist purchasers in making their new apartment really feel like home for the festive period.”

The current stamp duty holiday and Help to Buy available across selected plots mean “there may never have been a better time to secure a new home here”, Tony added.

The apartments are available for viewings on a strict appointment only basis and virtual viewings are also on offer.

For more information or to make an appointment call 01753 326623, email connections@stubbingsltd.co.uk or visit www.hertfordshirehouse.com.

