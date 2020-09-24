Herts Advertiser Property

St Albans named as one of England’s most family-friendly places

PUBLISHED: 12:30 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 24 September 2020

St Albans came out on top for family-friendly dining. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans came out on top for family-friendly dining. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

JOHN GOMEZ

St Albans has been named as one of the best cities in England to raise a family.

St Albans placed fifth in a countdown of the 50 best cities to raise a family. Table: Electric Ride on CarsSt Albans placed fifth in a countdown of the 50 best cities to raise a family. Table: Electric Ride on Cars

The Cathedral city scored high on a range of criteria, including schools, safety, and family-friendly attractions.

Researchers from Electric Ride on Cars looked at data for 100 of England’s biggest cities and awarded each a score out of 100 to create a ranking.

St Albans came in fifth place with 69.5, behind Lincoln (77.05), Norwich (73.48), Blackpool (70.72) and Harrogate (70.2).

Family-friendly restaurants were the city’s biggest success story – it came out on top in this area, with 21.32 such eateries per square mile.

It also came third for family attractions, with 2.15 per square mile, fourth for safety, with a rating of 78.54 out of 100, and fifth for schools, with 20.12 per cent of all of those within 10 miles ranked ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The city did less well where affordability was concerned, coming bottom for the average cost of a three-bed home (£665,439) and the monthly price for full-time private childcare (£1,404.25).

The data was drawn from a range of sources, including Zoopla, Ofsted and Tripadvisor.

