Herts Advertiser Property

Increase in Londoners relocating to St Albans post-lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:39 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:48 27 October 2020

Increasing numbers of Londoners are looking for a new life in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Increasing numbers of Londoners are looking for a new life in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Archant

The number of Londoners considering a new life in St Albans has risen rapidly post-lockdown, with one local estate agency reporting a 77 per cent increase in new registrations from the capital.

Hamptons recorded this annual uplift in August, while Google data showed a 60 per cent rise in searches for ‘St Albans’ in September.

The city, along with Bath and Brighton & Hove, is one of the main beneficiaries of a widespread shift in feeling among Londoners post-lockdown, with green spaces and room to work from home now more of a priority for many than proximity to the office.

You may also want to watch:

Martin Gibbins, sales manager at Hamptons in St Albans, said he had seen “a significant increase” in applicant registrations in recent months, including more demand from prospective purchasers based in London.

He added: “With working from home now much more prevalent, the London buyers have appreciated the additional accommodation and outside space that properties in St Albans can offer but still benefit from the fast train service into St Pancras.

“With increased numbers of purchasers registering since the initial lockdown measures were eased in the spring, we have seen a number of properties receiving multiple bids, with some achieving more than the quoted guide price.

“With the added benefit of the current stamp duty saving scheme, demand remains high and we continue to see more and more buyers looking to relocate here from London.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Zoowatch: Halloween fun for sealions and a rare glimpse of rare red panda cub

Zookeepers at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo prepared a Halloween feast for the sealion colony as they prepared to say farewell to the much-loved family, who will soon leave for their new home at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

St Albans youngster donates luscious locks to The Little Princess Trust

Chloe Segrue, 10, has donated 14 inches of her hair to The Little Princess Trust, and raised enough funds to make her hair into a wig for a child with cancer. Picture: Aurelia Segrue

St Albans City must put FA Cup exit and first loss of the season behind them quickly says Tom Bender

Tom Bender was disappointed with the manner of St Albans Citys defeat to Bishop's Stortford in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO

Increase in Londoners relocating to St Albans post-lockdown

Increasing numbers of Londoners are looking for a new life in St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans City miss out on FA Cup first round as Bishop’s Stortford produce shock

Mitchell Weiss had two good chances for St Albans City in the FA Cup match at Bishop's Stortford. Picture: DANNY LOO