Increase in Londoners relocating to St Albans post-lockdown

The number of Londoners considering a new life in St Albans has risen rapidly post-lockdown, with one local estate agency reporting a 77 per cent increase in new registrations from the capital.

Hamptons recorded this annual uplift in August, while Google data showed a 60 per cent rise in searches for ‘St Albans’ in September.

The city, along with Bath and Brighton & Hove, is one of the main beneficiaries of a widespread shift in feeling among Londoners post-lockdown, with green spaces and room to work from home now more of a priority for many than proximity to the office.

Martin Gibbins, sales manager at Hamptons in St Albans, said he had seen “a significant increase” in applicant registrations in recent months, including more demand from prospective purchasers based in London.

He added: “With working from home now much more prevalent, the London buyers have appreciated the additional accommodation and outside space that properties in St Albans can offer but still benefit from the fast train service into St Pancras.

“With increased numbers of purchasers registering since the initial lockdown measures were eased in the spring, we have seen a number of properties receiving multiple bids, with some achieving more than the quoted guide price.

“With the added benefit of the current stamp duty saving scheme, demand remains high and we continue to see more and more buyers looking to relocate here from London.”