St Albans’ community spirit ‘fourth best in UK’

St Albans has a strong sense of community, according to Zoopla. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

St Albans has been named among the best places to live in the UK for community spirit.

The Cathedral city scored high on Zoopla’s list, which analysed metrics including the number of nurseries, events and volunteering opportunities, and gave each place a score.

St Albans’ ranking is based on the city’s 33 nurseries and 10 green spaces, plus the 180 virtual and in-person events and 55 volunteering opportunities on offer in October.

The countdown was topped by Stockport, followed by Cheltenham and Lincoln.

Zoopla said a strong community should accommodate those of all ages, hence the inclusion of nurseries among the metrics, and added that access to green spaces is proven to improve both mental and physical wellbeing while bringing local communities together.

Tom Parker, Zoopla’s consumer expert, said: “Having a community means much more than just waving to your neighbour, it’s a feeling of belonging and knowing that you have a support network around you.

“Over the past year, having someone there to chat to, albeit from a safe distance and virtually has become vitally important. This community spirit is vital for many when searching for their next property.

He added: “Knowing you’re living in a supportive and thriving community, as well as a safe location, are often top of the list for home buyers. But having a green space nearby where you can get some fresh air is the cherry on top, particular if we face further lockdowns.”