Herts Advertiser Property

Which is posher, St Albans or Harpenden? The Secret Estate Agent makes his case

PUBLISHED: 14:18 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 28 July 2020

The Secret Estate Agent says Harpenden has more 'larger' homes on big plots than St Albans, which drives up the average price. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Secret Estate Agent says Harpenden has more 'larger' homes on big plots than St Albans, which drives up the average price. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Let Hertfordshire’s Secret Estate Agent answer your property questions and give an insight into the world of estate agency...

Harpenden is posher than St Albans. True or false?

True. My mother in law lives in Harpenden and she is really posh and has a Waitrose loyalty card even though she shops in Sainsbury’s.

Harpenden has more ‘larger’ homes on big plots than St Albans, driving up the average price, although the average house price in St Albans is higher for the standard apartment/cottage/semi-detached home.

Harpenden is more traditional and ‘old’ money, whereas St Albans is more IT new money and London influx.

Are all the local estate agents friends? Are there favoured estate agents’ pubs where you all go to talk about sealed bids and stamp duty?

A few are, but I still trust them as far as I could throw them which is our badge of honour! Readers may want to send in their ideas for the collective noun for a gathering of estate agents. Should be fun to read.

I know most of the agents and am aware of a few cliques, which I avoid. Before lockdown you could see some out socially in a pub on a Friday after work and we are generally affable but a little guarded. We swap a few anecdotes and I make my exit stage left before the tongue gets too loose!

Many years ago, there was more of a business community, where agents, solicitors and financial advisers used to meet up religiously every Friday at Harry’s wine bar. I would wake up the next day in the office, ready for work.

You may also want to watch:

What’s the biggest misconception incomers have about what life is like in St Albans?

That is has some weather microclimate as it is always the designated name on the weather forecast after the News at Ten.

What’s the shadiest behaviour you’ve ever seen from a buyer?

Back in the day, I have had buyers using pseudonyms to protect their true identity from me. I only found out a few years later, but they didn’t buy the house, even with a false name.

Buyers can promise the earth but tend to underdeliver, which can also be a criticism of agents!

Regarding stamp duty, has a potential saving of £15,000 really made any difference to the market in St Albans and Harpenden, where everything is already so expensive?

Understatement. It has really lit the blue touch paper the last two weeks. The market is incredibly fast moving at the moment with very high activity levels. We just launched a new homes development of 12 units on the weekend and most have now been reserved without a show unit.

Do you have a question for the Secret Estate Agent? Email jane.howdle@archant.co.uk or get in touch via our Facebook or Twitter pages.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Harpenden mum says daughter has been failed by mental health services

Harpenden mum feels her daughter has been let down by mental health services. Picture: Pixabay.

Hundreds pay respects to Sandridge landlord Carlton ‘Mr Curly’ Holding

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects to Carlton 'Mr Curly' Holding, landlord of The Queen's Head in Sandridge. Picture: Courtesy of Tara Stoker

Police attend mosque as resolution meeting takes place

The Jamie mosque, St Albans. Picture: Google

New play area is a goer at St Albans park after charity lands £70K grant

The current play area facilities at Clarence Park are set to undergo a major revamp thanks to community group Clarence Play and St Albans district council.

More cash needed to finish Harpenden’s new leisure and cultural centres

Construction work is underway on the new Harpenden leisure and cultural centres.

Most Read

Harpenden mum says daughter has been failed by mental health services

Harpenden mum feels her daughter has been let down by mental health services. Picture: Pixabay.

Hundreds pay respects to Sandridge landlord Carlton ‘Mr Curly’ Holding

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects to Carlton 'Mr Curly' Holding, landlord of The Queen's Head in Sandridge. Picture: Courtesy of Tara Stoker

Police attend mosque as resolution meeting takes place

The Jamie mosque, St Albans. Picture: Google

New play area is a goer at St Albans park after charity lands £70K grant

The current play area facilities at Clarence Park are set to undergo a major revamp thanks to community group Clarence Play and St Albans district council.

More cash needed to finish Harpenden’s new leisure and cultural centres

Construction work is underway on the new Harpenden leisure and cultural centres.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Football still not come to terms with financial backlash of COVID-19 says St Albans City’s Ian Allinson

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson. Picture: KARYN HADDON

St Albans businesses praise street market initiative for saving them from ruin

Waddington Road Coffee and Kitchen set up on the High Street bringing Inside-Out. Picture: Laura Bill

Former Herts salesman turned poet gets rave review from the Queen

John Hollingsworth received a response from the Queen after sending her a sample of his poetry. Picture: Courtesy of John Hollingsworth

Relief for Allinson as St Albans City given date for resumption of competitive football

Ian Allinson, manager of St Albans City. Picture: DANNY LOO