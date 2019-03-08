Herts Advertiser Property

Study reveals which home improvements offer the best return on investment

PUBLISHED: 10:30 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 23 July 2019

Loft conversions add the most value - but there are higher returns to be had. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Loft conversions add the most value - but there are higher returns to be had. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ronstik

A shortage of supply combined with an uncertain political climate means that many homeowners are choosing to improve rather than move - but how much value are they really adding?

It's a bit of a mixed bag according to a new study, which places loft conversions at the top of the 'value-added' pile.

According to self-storage firm Safestore, creating a useable room in the loft can add more than 10.8 per cent to the value of a property - but it will usually cost a hefty £30-50,000.

You may also want to watch:

It's the same story for new kitchens, which typically boost a home's value by 8.2 per cent - but come at a cost of £10-25,000.

The best return on investment comes from adding a new boiler or heating system, with an average expenditure of just £1,300 boosting a home's value by 1.9 per cent.

Safestore compared the estimated value increase a renovation can provide with the typical amount a buyer is expected to pay for the type of improvement to reach their conclusions.

With an average cost of £4,500, a new bathroom adds 4.5 per cent, while the £5,000 spent on a new roof can add 3.1 per cent.

Green additions such as solar panels are at the bottom of the pile where return on investment is concerned, with £4-6,000 bringing an increase in value of just 0.5 per cent. Transforming a storage or garage area offered similarly low returns of 0.7 per cent for an average cost of £4,995-7,500.

