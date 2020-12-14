Herts Advertiser Property

St Albans staycations among UK’s most affordable

PUBLISHED: 09:01 15 December 2020

St Albans Airbnbs are at the more affordable end of the scale this Christmas. Picture; Shutterstock

St Albans Airbnbs are at the more affordable end of the scale this Christmas. Picture; Shutterstock

Archant

St Albans may regularly be named as one of the UK’s most expensive places to live, but as a holiday destination it’s at the more affordable end of the spectrum.

St Albans came third in a coutdown of UK cities with the cheapest Airbnbs. Credit: MyJobQuote.co.ukSt Albans came third in a coutdown of UK cities with the cheapest Airbnbs. Credit: MyJobQuote.co.uk

According to a new study from MyJobQuote.co.uk, St Albans’ Airbnbs are among the cheapest in the country this Christmas.

Researchers scoured Airbnb listings in Tier 1 and 2 cities between December 23-27, with Aberdeen coming out as the most affordable destination for a family of four.

You may also want to watch:

The average nightly price in the Scottish city is just £123, compared to £167 in second place Chelmsford and £175 in St Albans.

Gloucester is the most expensive place to stay in an Airbnb this Christmas, with an average nightly rate of £322, followed by Brighton (£309).

The listings for the top 45 UK cities by population were ranked by MyJobQuote.co.uk on November 30.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans staycations among UK’s most affordable

St Albans Airbnbs are at the more affordable end of the scale this Christmas. Picture; Shutterstock

St Albans community rises to Christmas charity fundraising challenge sprint

The St Albans Cards for Causes charity shop has been busy this Christmas.

Proposed flight path changes at Luton Airport could cause disruption to our area, say campaigners

Changes of flight paths at Luton Airport could impact noise and air pollution in our area. Picture: Danny Loo

Special Christmas concert from Herts Jazz at the Maltings

The late Stan Tracey and grandson Ben Tracey. Picture: Herts Jazz Club

‘We must stay disciplined’ – County Council chief speaks on Tier 3 announcement

A statement from the Leader of Hertfordshire County Council about some parts of the county moving to Tier 3 has been released. Picture: HCC/PA