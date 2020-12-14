St Albans staycations among UK’s most affordable
PUBLISHED: 09:01 15 December 2020
Archant
St Albans may regularly be named as one of the UK’s most expensive places to live, but as a holiday destination it’s at the more affordable end of the spectrum.
According to a new study from MyJobQuote.co.uk, St Albans’ Airbnbs are among the cheapest in the country this Christmas.
Researchers scoured Airbnb listings in Tier 1 and 2 cities between December 23-27, with Aberdeen coming out as the most affordable destination for a family of four.
The average nightly price in the Scottish city is just £123, compared to £167 in second place Chelmsford and £175 in St Albans.
Gloucester is the most expensive place to stay in an Airbnb this Christmas, with an average nightly rate of £322, followed by Brighton (£309).
The listings for the top 45 UK cities by population were ranked by MyJobQuote.co.uk on November 30.
