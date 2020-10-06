4 steps to home improvement success

According to the 2020 Houzz & Home Report, UK homeowners took an average of 10 months to plan their kitchen renovations, while construction took just over five months. Picture: PA Photo/Chris Snook/Houzz PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Lockdown left many of us realising we want and need more from our homes. Sam Wylie-Harris asked the experts where novice renovators should begin.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When you receive a quote, make sure you're totally clear on what it includes. Picture: PA Photo/iStock When you receive a quote, make sure you're totally clear on what it includes. Picture: PA Photo/iStock

With the ‘stay at home’ message proving to be more long lasting than we might have initially envisioned, renovations are on the up.

Indeed, the Houzz home renovation and design platform reported a 102 per cent increase in demand for home professionals during August, compared to the same period last year.

And with new restrictions being introduced, it’s hardly surprising we’re looking to tackle jobs that lockdown highlighted, create more space or add a home office.

Amid the joy and chaos this might bring, there are other things to consider, such as how to plan financially to keep a handle on the costs.

To help, professionals from the Houzz community reveal some of the key things to think about before starting any home improvements – and how to keep projects on track…

If you've hired an expert, such as an interior designer, it's down to them to manage that side of your project so you don't have to. Picture: PA Photo/Caroline Sharpnack/Houzz If you've hired an expert, such as an interior designer, it's down to them to manage that side of your project so you don't have to. Picture: PA Photo/Caroline Sharpnack/Houzz

1. Plan ahead

As any seasoned renovator can confirm, the planning phase often takes longer than the construction work itself. It’s likely you will need to have decisions about style, layout, finishes and materials finalised before work begins, to avoid costly delays during construction.

The 2020 Houzz & Home Report found that UK homeowners took an average of five to 12 months to plan their projects, depending on the room. Kitchens took an average of 10 months to plan and just over five months to construct, while planning for bathrooms took seven months on average, and a further three months for the work itself.

While it’s tempting to rush into a project, it pays to take the time to plan thoroughly, and make sure you have everything prepared.

Miles Griffies of Red Squirrel Architects suggests putting together a bullet-point brief of your key objectives and requirements. “Start by giving a more general description of the project and the feel you’re trying to achieve,” he says. “Then create a list of requirements for each area, space or room of your home as you envisage it.”

You may also want to watch:

2. Trust the pro

If you’re doing your project with the help of a professional, remember the point of hiring someone is for that person to manage your project, so you don’t have to.

Interior designer on Houzz, Bhavin Taylor of Bhavin Taylor Design, explains: “When working with a designer, it’s extremely important that you let go and have full trust in them. There may be times when we suggest something that you’re not sure about or think we’re pushing you too far in terms of design; or times when we may not agree with your ideas or suggestions.

“And why do we do this? It’s simple – it’s not because we just want to do things our way, but because our ultimate goal is to give you the best possible outcome. If you do hire a professional, put all your trust in them and don’t feel that you have to watch their every move. Once you let go, you will really enjoy the benefits.”

3. Plan in a contingency fund

Budgeting for a project can be challenging, and according to Houzz, just 51 per cent of renovating homeowners avoided overspending in 2019. Of the homeowners who ended up over budget, ‘deciding to buy more expensive products or materials’ and ‘products or services more costly than expected’ were the most common reasons.

When you’re planning a project, it’s important to prepare for the unexpected. “I would always recommend setting aside a contingency fund of 5-10 per cent of the total budget,” suggests Stephen Fletcher of Stephen Fletcher Architects. “Err towards the larger figure if you’re working on an older property, where more problems may be uncovered.”

4. Understand your estimates

When you receive a quote, it’s important to be clear on what’s included in the price. Denise O’Connor of Optimise Home advises: “Typically, the contractor will not include items such as windows, kitchens, bathroom fittings or finishes. These are referred to as client supply items and are sometimes given what’s called a provisional cost by the contractor in their pricing document.

“The provisional cost, also called a PC sum, refers to the estimated cost of something that the contractor assumes the client will supply.” Ensure you read estimates carefully, and query anything you’re unsure of.