What Hertfordshire’s Secret Estate Agent really thinks of Phil and Kirstie

PUBLISHED: 13:17 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 21 July 2020

Hertfordshire's Secret Estate Agent has the answers to all your property questions. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hertfordshire's Secret Estate Agent has the answers to all your property questions. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Let Hertfordshire’s Secret Estate Agent answer your property questions and give an insight into the world of estate agency...

Have you ever been surprised by an unexpected collection of memorabilia in someone’s home, and if so, what was it?

A collection of Victorian dolls with real hair. I walked into the lounge of this very dated probate home to be confronted by all these beady glass eyes staring at me, gleaming with malice and suspicion.

An unruffled relative asked if there was anything that would put people off or that they should change to the house before it came to market. I’m still getting therapy.

What’s the preferred ‘estate agent look’? Grey suit, brown shoes and designer stubble?

Not sure about the grey suit with brown shoes combo.

I think there is generally more acceptance for smart casual in the workplace in this day and age. Crisp shirt, uncreased chinos and a gilet going forward.

Cheap stained suit, white socks, striped waistcoat, fat yellow tie with blue shirt. I’ve worn them all.

Phil or Kirstie?



If I had to choose one it would be Phil as Kirstie and I have history. I don’t really watch the programme anymore - it’s a bit cringey and contrived, especially when they negotiate an offer with the agent in front of the buyers.

I did meet Kirstie, who came into our office a few years back to ask permission to shoot a scene. She was with a couple, looking at our window display and gesticulating, before entering the office and being greeted by me.

On the day of filming I was very excited about my acting debut, resplendent with my blue shirt/yellow tie, and had memorised my line, well, word (“hello”).

Fast forward a few months, I sat down with my family to watch my long-awaited debut, only to find it had been left on the cutting room floor.

Are you a fan of Grand Designs? Have you seen the house in St Albans which featured in the show and if so, what did you think?

I only ever watched it the once. I do know the owner and the house in question and knew what a labour of love it was... but to be honest, it isn’t for me.

Do you ever think that a particular house isn’t right for a buyer, and yet can’t tell them to avoid losing the sale?

There’s nowt so queer as folk. It has crossed my mind but I’ve learnt to keep my lips sealed.

Buyers will often give you a budget, a particular location and criteria and end up going over budget, with a different location and the opposite style of house.

