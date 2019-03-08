Peak period for property moves in and around Hertfordshire revealed

August is the most popular time of the year for people in our part of the country to move house, a new study has revealed.

According to Safestore, August is the month when most East of England residents decide to make their move, a trend shared with London dwellers and those in the South East.

July is marginally more popular UK-wide, meaning the summer months have the overall edge on the other seasons, with 29 per cent of UK movers opting to go when the weather's warmer.

Paul Barker of Paul Barker Estate Agents in St Albans said that there's so much movement in the summer months because of the spike in sales around Easter time.

"From a sales perspective, that's when most people start looking and it would be two to three months before they complete," he said.

Autumn was the next most popular time of year to make a move (27 per cent), followed by spring (23 per cent) and winter (21 per cent).

Rental enquiries also peaked during the summer, with queries regarding lettings at their highest during August, with July coming a close second.

Safestore said this was likely to be due to families wishing to get settled before the new school year starts.