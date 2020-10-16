Area Guide: The pretty Hertfordshire hamlet of Tyttenhanger

A cottage on Highfield Lane, Tyttenhanger. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A leafy enclave located to the south-east of St Albans’ city centre, Tyttenhanger residents have the countryside on their doorstep. We found out more.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tyttenhanger House is a Grade I listed mansion dating back to the 17th century. Picture: Archant Tyttenhanger House is a Grade I listed mansion dating back to the 17th century. Picture: Archant

The name Tyttenhanger - or Tydenhangre - was first recorded in 1248. It is thought to mean the “wooden slope belonging to Tilda”.

Between London Colney and Colney Heath, across the A414 from Tyttenhanger, is the Tyttenhanger Park estate. It includes the historic Tyttenhanger House, Grade II listed stables, a chapel and residential accommodation set in 42 acres of parkland. Henry VIII spent time there in 1528 as he attempted to avoid the ‘sweating sickness’ that was doing the rounds in London. The estate sold for £4.7 million in 2018 and is currently home to various commercial offices.

Another building of note is the Grade II listed Hill End Farm, while it’s said that the first steeplechase in England ran through the land now known as Highfield Farm.

There aren’t currently any homes for sale in Tyttenhanger itself, though nearby options include a four-bed detached house on Honeycroft Drive, off Highfield Park Drive (£775,000), and a two-bed terraced house on Crescent Gardens, Barley Mow Lane (£529,950).

The Plough pub, Tyttenhanger Green. Picture: Danny Loo The Plough pub, Tyttenhanger Green. Picture: Danny Loo

Amenities

There is a Spar store, a couple of takeaways, a doctors’ surgery and a barbers at the nearby Highfield shops on Russet Drive.

The Charles Morris Hall is Tyttenhanger's community hub. Picture: Danny Loo The Charles Morris Hall is Tyttenhanger's community hub. Picture: Danny Loo

Transport

Tyttenhanger is within easy reach of the M1, M25, A414 and the A1(M) by car. Main train stations are a short distance away at St Albans with fast services into central London.

Sport and leisure

This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches) This area guide is sponsored by Frost's, who have offices in St Albans, Marshalswick, Wheathampstead and Harpenden (www.frosts.co.uk/branches)

You may also want to watch:

The Charles Morris Hall is Tyttenhanger’s local community centre, which is available for hire for regular bookings only (due to COVID-19). It was built from funds left by a previous owner of Highfield Hall and is named in his honour.

The village committee have traditionally organised an annual bonfire and fireworks display, a Christmas party and regular quiz evenings, which have helped to maintain a strong sense of community.

Highfield Park is immediately north of the hamlet and offers 60 acres of green space, including bike paths, boules courts, orchards and a maze.

Highfield Hall has been converted into flats. Picture: Danny Loo Highfield Hall has been converted into flats. Picture: Danny Loo

Tyttenhanger Gravel Pits are one of the best places to see a variety of interesting bird species in Hertfordshire.

The restored gravel pits and woodland area between London Colney and Colney Heath are recognised by the RSPB and Herts Birds Club.

The main pit is still used to source water to wash the sand and gravel which is extracted from an active quarry south of Coursers Road. As well as gulls, waders, sandpipers, dunlins, ruddy ducks and sand martins, butterflies and dragonflies can be seen here. The area’s fishing lakes are also popular.

There are two nearby leisure centres. Nuffield Health in Highfield Park Drive has personal trainers, a gym, pools, tennis and squash courts and club, physiotherapists and a rehabilitation gym. It is a members’ club.

Some of Tyttenhanger's homes. Picture: Danny Loo Some of Tyttenhanger's homes. Picture: Danny Loo

The Highfield Park Centre on Russet Drive is owned by the Highfield Park Trust and managed by Watford YMCA. It has a gym, sports hall, tennis courts, two playing fields and seven football pitches.

Schools

The closest primary schools for children living in Tyttenhanger include Windermere and London Colney (both rated ‘good’ by Ofsted).

Also nearby is Samuel Ryder Academy, an ‘all-through’ school, which serves both primary and secondary aged children. It was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted at its last inspection, as was the nearby Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School.

Food and drink

The Plough is a traditional family-run pub dating back to the 18th century. It’s popular among locals and is a warm, welcoming free house offering a selection of real ales and a garden and terrace with lovely views. Bar games, such as backgammon, draughts and dominoes are also on offer. The pub has adapted its services in the current climate, with tables spread across the car park, ensuring patrons maintain a safe social distance. This means parking is now limited and visitors are encouraged to walk or cycle.